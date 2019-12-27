AquariusCoin (ARCO) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. AquariusCoin has a total market capitalization of $107,139.00 and $1.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AquariusCoin has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15,295.22 or 2.09879747 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025919 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About AquariusCoin

ARCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,638,262 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com.

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

