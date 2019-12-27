Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

AQST opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

