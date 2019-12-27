ARAW (ARAW) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 122.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $54,687.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARAW has traded up 119.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.16 or 0.05881679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

