Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 924,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.80. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABUS. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

