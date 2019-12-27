Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Down 42.8% in December

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the November 28th total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arcimoto stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.66. 64,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 30,418.75% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcimoto stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Arcimoto worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

