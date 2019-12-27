Ardor (ARDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $39.54 million and $1.60 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007142 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

