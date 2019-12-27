Argentum (ARG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

