Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $29,110.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arion has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 11,689,807 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

