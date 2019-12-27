ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.30

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3008 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,770. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

