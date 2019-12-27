ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.05

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.054 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 237,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,359. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

