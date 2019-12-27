ARK Innovation ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1906 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 175,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $52.01.

