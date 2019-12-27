ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) to Issue $0.48 Annual Dividend

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4753 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of BATS:IZRL traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. 7,963 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

