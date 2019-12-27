Arqma Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $21,503.00 and $433.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,330.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.01740263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02817287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00569693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00616142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061300 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00382958 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 8,952,538 coins and its circulating supply is 2,907,994 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.