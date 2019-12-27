ArtByte Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00562084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010006 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

