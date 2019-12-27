Asgard (ASG) Hits Market Cap of $263,460.00

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Asgard token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Exrates. Asgard has a total market cap of $263,460.00 and $3,658.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Asgard has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01255048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Token Profile

Asgard's total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens.

Asgard's official message board is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard's official website is asgardecofund.io.

Asgard Token Trading

Asgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

