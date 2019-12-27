Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report sales of $350.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.23 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $343.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

NYSE AHT opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $298.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

