Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.67

News headlines about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a coverage optimism score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

