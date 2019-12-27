ATBCoin Price Tops $0.0009 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,089.00 and approximately $41,151.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,330.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02817287 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00546500 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020420 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000510 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, Exrates, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

