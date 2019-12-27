ATBCoin Reaches Market Cap of $36,310.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $36,310.00 and approximately $41,030.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,211.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02663689 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00546569 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000498 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.