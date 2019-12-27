ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.54 million and $4,838.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00564847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009796 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000487 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,949,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

