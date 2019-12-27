Atheios Market Capitalization Tops $7,688.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Atheios has a total market cap of $7,688.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

