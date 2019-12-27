ATLANT (ATL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $97.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00181945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.01214189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00119215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

