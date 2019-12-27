ATLANT (ATL) Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, ATLANT has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $93.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00184987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01253341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025623 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.