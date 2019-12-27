Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Short Interest Down 62.1% in December

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the November 28th total of 78,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ AFH opened at $0.42 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Financial by 177.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 612,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

