Atonomi (ATMI) Price Hits $0.0003

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $129,761.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.05872140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001187 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.