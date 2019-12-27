Atonomi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Atonomi has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Atonomi has a total market cap of $129,761.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.05870892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029539 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

