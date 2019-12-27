Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $107,707.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 70.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,850,265 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

