Augur (REP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.26 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Augur has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $9.36 or 0.00128932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Ethfinex. Augur has a total market capitalization of $102.98 million and $7.26 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01246431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, ABCC, Upbit, Koinex, Bithumb, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, Crex24, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, BitBay, GOPAX, Mercatox, DragonEX, Liqui, IDEX, BX Thailand and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.