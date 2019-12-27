Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) Director Alfred Lenarciak Sells 5,000 Shares

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) Director Alfred Lenarciak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.41, for a total transaction of C$17,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,259.22.

ARU traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.17. 36,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,006. Aurania Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$2.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50. The company has a market cap of $148.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.33, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.91.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.