Authorship One Day Volume Tops $7.00 (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Authorship has a total market cap of $6,683.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Authorship has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Authorship token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Authorship alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.01229753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Authorship

Authorship launched on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com.

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Authorship Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Authorship and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.