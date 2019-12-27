Autonio (NIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $210,712.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $210,712.00 and $39.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.01243044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

