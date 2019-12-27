Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the November 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Shares of AVNW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.