Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the November 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura started coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,707,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 570,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 464,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 386,724 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,416 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $19.28. 17,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,765. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $642.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.