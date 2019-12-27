Axe (AXE) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00004534 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. Axe has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010404 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,152,448 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

