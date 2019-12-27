B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Short Interest Update

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the November 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. B Communications has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get B Communications alerts:

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. B Communications had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of B Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B Communications stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) by 141.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia owned approximately 0.35% of B Communications worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.