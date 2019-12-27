BaaSid (BAAS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,783.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BaaSid has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $5.27 million and $54,783.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.01219530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119482 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,025,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

