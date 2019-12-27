BaaSid Market Cap Reaches $5.27 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $53,068.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01255048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,025,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

