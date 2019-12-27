Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.25 ($4.23).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 13,322 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Insiders have purchased a total of 13,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,649 in the last ninety days.

LON:BBY traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 268.60 ($3.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

