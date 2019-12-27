Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares during the period. H2O AM LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

