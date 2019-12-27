Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Up 86.0% in December

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 457,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the November 28th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TBBK opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $742.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.27. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski purchased 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $51,869.80. Also, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $252,686.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,460 shares of company stock worth $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares worth $1,858,113. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 3,288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 21.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

