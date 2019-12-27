Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 83.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bank7 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank7 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.89. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

