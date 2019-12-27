Banyan Network Price Tops $0.0002 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $101,702.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001091 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Banyan Network

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

