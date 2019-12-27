Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 204.67 ($2.69).

BARC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

LON BARC opened at GBX 180.56 ($2.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.35. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

