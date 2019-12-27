Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Cap of $233.84 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002275 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, ABCC, IDEX and Huobi. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $233.84 million and approximately $40.21 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01246431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,403,562 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Koinex, Gate.io, IDCM, CPDAX, Ethfinex, BitBay, Cobinhood, Liqui, WazirX, ZB.COM, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, LATOKEN, AirSwap, IDEX, ABCC, DDEX, Huobi, GOPAX, Mercatox, Livecoin, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

