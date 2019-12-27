Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $16,881.00 and $184.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00565154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010093 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

