Bayan Token Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week (BYT)

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Bayan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00010661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Bayan Token has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Bayan Token has a market cap of $186,396.00 and $354.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bayan Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00184274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01246130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bayan Token

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token’s official website is bayantoken.com. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bayan Token is medium.com/@bayantoken.

Bayan Token Token Trading

Bayan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bayan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bayan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bayan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bayan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.