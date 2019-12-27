Beam Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $28.08 million and approximately $21.02 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00007535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01236383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 50,760,240 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.