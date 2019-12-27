Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 28th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,114,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. 9,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

