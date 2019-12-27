BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Volume Tops $13,888.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $522,044.00 and $13,888.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000320 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

