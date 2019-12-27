Beetle Coin One Day Volume Reaches $37,892.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $24.43 and $33.94. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $847,899.00 and approximately $37,892.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 210,635,641 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

